Colts sit QB Anthony Richardson against Titans with Joe Flacco making 2nd straight start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are sitting second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson for a second straight game with an injured right hip. The Colts announced the fourth overall pick out of Florida in the 2023 draft as inactive Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. That means veteran Joe Flacco will start a second consecutive game. Richardson was sidelined last week in the loss to Jacksonville. He was listed as questionable after practicing all week, though he was limited on both Wednesday and Thursday. The Colts already had declared Jonathan Taylor out for a second straight week with an ankle sidelining the NFL’s 2021 rushing champ.

