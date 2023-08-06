Colts’ Shaquille Leonard working to overcome fear of injury after missing most of past 2 seasons

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Shaquille Leonard is slowly working his way back into action. The Indianapolis Colts like what they’ve seen. On Saturday night, the three-time All-Pro participated in his first full contact practice since having a second back surgery last fall. And while the turnover-producing Leonard says it felt good to practice, he also acknowledges he’s still dealing with the fear of contact after missing 14 games last season.

