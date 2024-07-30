Colts’ Samson Ebukam expected to miss season after suffering torn Achilles tendon in training camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after tearing his Achilles tendon during Sunday’s training camp practice. Coach Shane Steichen confirmed the diagnosis after Tuesday’s practice, Indy’s first in full pads. The Colts took Monday off. Ebukam was expected to play a key role this season after compiling a career-high and team-best 9 1/2 sacks last season. He also led the team with three forced fumbles. While Indy has plenty of bodies capable of replacing Ebukam, more will likely be asked of Kwity Paye and rookie pass rusher Laiatu Latu — the first defensive player selected in April’s NFL draft.

