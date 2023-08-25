Colts rookie QB Richardson has mixed performance in preseason victory over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson displayed flashes of promise but also showed that there’s much work to do, helping the Colts beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-13 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for each team. Named the starter after the preseason opener at Buffalo, Richardson completed 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards and ran five times for 38 yards in the first half. The 6-foot-4 passer was the No. 4 overall pick out of Florida. New Colts coach Shane Steichen helped Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts transform from a second-round pick with questions into one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks during the last two seasons as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. He will try to do the same with Richardson in in Indianapolis.

