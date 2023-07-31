Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson misses practice following nose surgery

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson sat out of practice Monday and could sit out again Tuesday after undergoing nose surgery. The former Florida star was the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL draft. Indy was expected to hold its first practice in full pads Monday. But Richardson, who started only one full season with his home state Gators, was not available. It’s unclear whether Richardson could miss even more time than this week’s first two workouts. Richardson’s absence comes at the same time the Colts and 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor have been embroiled in a contract dispute.

