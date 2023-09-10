Colts’ Richardson laments 31-21 loss to Jags despite solid start in his NFL debut

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts liked what they saw in Anthony Richardson’s professional debut — promise, poise and power. Richardson took a different view of the 31-21 loss to defending AFC South champion Jacksonville. He described his performance as “not good enough.” The third-youngest quarterback to start an NFL opener was a solid 24 of 37 with 223 yards and one touchdown pass while leading the Colts in rushing with 10 carries for 40 yards and another score. But it was a late interception that led to the Jaguars’ game-sealing score that bothered Richardson most.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.