Colts’ Richardson laments 31-21 loss to Jags despite solid start in his NFL debut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts liked what they saw in Anthony Richardson’s professional debut — promise, poise and power. Richardson took a different view of the 31-21 loss to defending AFC South champion Jacksonville. He described his performance as “not good enough.” The third-youngest quarterback to start an NFL opener was a solid 24 of 37 with 223 yards and one touchdown pass while leading the Colts in rushing with 10 carries for 40 yards and another score. But it was a late interception that led to the Jaguars’ game-sealing score that bothered Richardson most.

