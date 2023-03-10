Colts QB questions continue to swirl as free agency looms

The Indianapolis Colts must figure out what to do at quarterback. Again. It appears they will be opening their seventh consecutive season with a new starter. And as they head into the start of free agency next week, they also need to figure out what to do with expensive veteran Matt Ryan and backup Nick Foles. The urgency isn’t great since they’re nearly $13 million under the salary cap and have traditionally preferred re-signing their own players rather than spending big on others. Still, they’ll need to make some big decisions soon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.