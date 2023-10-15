Colts QB Gardner Minshew delivers a turnover-filled folly in his return to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gardner Minshew’s return to Jacksonville was a turnover-filled folly. It was a much different version of “Minshew Mania.” Minshew lost a fumble and threw three interceptions in his first game back in Jacksonville since the Jaguars traded him just before the 2021 season. Minshew’s miscues were critical in Indianapolis’ 37-20 loss to the Jaguars. Minshew says “at the end of the day, I was careless with the ball.” Minshew completed 33 of 55 passes for 329 yards, with a 2-yard touchdown to Josh Downs being one of his few highlights.

