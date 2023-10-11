Colts QB Anthony Richardson to miss at least 4 weeks after going on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will miss at least four weeks after the Indianapolis Colts put him on the injured reserve list. Richardson injured the AC joint in his right shoulder on a 4-yard run during Sunday’s win over Tennessee. With Richardson out, five-year veteran Gardner Minshew takes over as the starter. Minshew has played in four games this season, relieving the injured Richardson three times. Indy has won two of those games and Minshew’s only start at Baltimore. Colts coach Shane Steichen did not set a timetable for Richardson’s return. He also would not say if Richardson is expected to return this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.