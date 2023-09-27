Colts QB Anthony Richardson takes next step in concussion protocol by returning to practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to return to practice Wednesday, taking the next step to clear the concussion protocol. Coach Shane Steichen wouldn’t say whether Richardson would start Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams because Richardson still must be cleared to play. Richardson started the Colts first two games but finished neither because of injuries. In Week 2 at Houston, he ran for two touchdowns but left shortly after the second when the back of his head hit the turf. Gardner Minshew started last week’s victory at Baltimore.

