Colts QB Anthony Richardson leaves game against Steelers with hip injury

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hip injury after leaving the game twice. The second-year player took two big hits — one to his hip, which forced a fumble, and the other to his head — on designed runs. Joe Flacco replaced Richardson both times and threw a 4-yard TD pass to Josh Downs to give the Colts a 14-0 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter.

