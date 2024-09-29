Colts QB Anthony Richardson leaves game against Steelers with hip injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hip injury after leaving the game twice. The second-year player took two big hits — one to his hip, which forced a fumble, and the other to his head — on designed runs. Joe Flacco replaced Richardson both times and threw a 4-yard TD pass to Josh Downs to give the Colts a 14-0 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter.

