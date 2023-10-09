Colts QB Anthony Richardson expected to miss Sunday’s rematch against Jags with shoulder injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of an AC joint injury in his right shoulder. Coach Shane Steichen says he’s not sure how much time, if any, the rookie will miss beyond Sunday and that the team is still awaiting more information on the injury. He did not rule out the possibility of surgery. With Richardson out, Gardner Minshew will make his second start this season.

