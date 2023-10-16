Colts QB Anthony Richardson continues to ponder decision over season-ending shoulder surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts are debating whether the rookie quarterback should undergo season-ending surgery on his injured right shoulder. Richardson sat out Sunday at Jacksonville, missing his second game of the season. But he did travel with the team and had a sling on his throwing shoulder during the Colts’ 37-20 loss. Richardson was hurt one week earlier when he was tackled awkwardly at the end of a run against Tennessee. He was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint and put on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least three more games.

