Colts put Pro Bowl DT DeForest Buckner on injured reserve with sprained right ankle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will be without three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for at least four games after he was placed on injured reserve with a sprained right ankle. Buckner has been one of the Colts most consistent defensive players. Since being acquired in trade with San Francisco in 2020, Buckner has missed only one game — when he landed on the COVID-19 list. The loss is yet another blow to the Colts run defense, which has allowed a league-high 474 yards and two 100-yard rushers through the first two weeks.

