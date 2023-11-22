Colts players express surprise at Shaquille Leonard’s empty locker

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A day after linebacker Shaquille Leonard was cut by the Indianapolis Colts, players expressed shock and sadness in the locker room. Leonard was a three-time All-Pro but didn’t make any big plays this season after undergoing two back surgeries for an injured nerve that caused pain through his leg. He was a leader for the Colts on the field and in the locker room. Fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin had the locker next to Leonard’s for three years and says “it just feels different” without his friend. Coach Shane Steichen called it “a tough decision” to let Leonard go.

