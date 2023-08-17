Colts players embrace reunion with Matt Eberflus during joint practice with Bears

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II took a moment to reflect on this week’s reunion with Matt Eberflus. Back then, in 2018, it was the Colts defensive coordinator who saw enough talent in Moore to turn the one-time undrafted rookie into a starter and eventually a Pro Bowler. Then after the 2021 season, Eberflus took the Chicago Bears head coaching job and the two have only spoken sparingly. So with two joint practices this week not far from the Colts headquarters and a preseason game Saturday, Moore is relishing the opportunity to spend some time with Eberflus.

