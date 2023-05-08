Colts owner warns NFL teams about tampering with Andrew Luck
By The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts want other NFL teams to know they consider contacting former quarterback Andrew Luck to be tampering. Team owner Jim Irsay made that clear late Sunday night in a Twitter post. Luck abruptly retired in August 2019 at age 29 with three years left on his contract. He’s shown no indication he wants to return and appears to have slimmed down significantly from his listed playing weight of 240 pounds. ESPN reported Saturday the Washington Commanders attempted in 2022 to learn whether Luck would consider a comeback. That prompted Irsay’s response.
