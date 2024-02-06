Colts owner Jim Irsay thanks fans for offering support as he recovers from illness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay returned to social media to thank his supporters while he continues to recover from a severe respiratory illness. Irsay wrote that he was “on the mend” and was “grateful” for the outpouring from Colts fans. It was his first post since team officials announced he was ill in early January. Irsay also was hospitalized in early December after first responders were called to his home. They found him struggling to breathe with a bluish skin tone. One police report said Irsay had fallen in the bathroom.

