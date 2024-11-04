Colts offense is still out of sync after subbing Flacco in for Richardson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts made their midseason quarterback switch to Joe Flacco from Anthony Richardson with a sole focus on the present, turning to the steady hand and still-strong arm of a 17-year veteran for their best chance to catch the vulnerable Houston Texans in the division race.

If the Colts can’t find a way to score more than this, the future will be here soon.

Flacco had a rough return to the starting role on Sunday night against the Minnesota defense, with one interception, three late sacks and just 179 yards on 16-for-27 passing in a 21-13 victory by the Vikings.

“They definitely got after us,” Flacco said. “They kind of did what they were going to do the whole game. We’d have a play here and there, but then we’d shoot ourselves in the foot.”

The Colts (4-5) only had two field goals by Matt Gay to show for their second half. The fumble return touchdown by Kenny Moore II was the extent of their first-half production. Over their last three games, they’ve totaled three offensive touchdowns.

“They did a lot of good things defensively. They mixed up their coverages, blitz looks. We knew it was going to be a tough challenge coming into the game. That’s a good football team we played, but at the end of the day it wasn’t good enough. I’ve got to be better,” coach Shane Steichen said, promising to continue to give the scheme a thorough assessment.

That’s the priority for the week ahead, not shuffling the lineup. Steichen said he didn’t have any thought of reinserting Richardson during the game and that Flacco would remain the starter for now.

“There might have been a few completions here and there that we could’ve had, but he’s a calm guy playing at a high level for a long time,” Steichen said. “I can say I have a lot of faith in him.”

The Colts, who host Buffalo (7-2) next week, only ran 49 plays and totaled 227 yards.

“We crossed the 50 a lot and just kind of stalled out where it was just too far to be a field goal,” wide receiver Alec Pierce said. “We need to do a better job of sustaining those drives.”

That starts on the ground, where Jonathan Taylor had nothing going against a defense that entered the game with the third-best average in the NFL in yards allowed per rushing play. Taylor lost a fumble on the opening drive that Harrison Smith recovered and finished with 13 carries for 48 yards with a long of 13 yards. He had three catches for 11 yards.

“We didn’t necessarily have to stack the box too much,” Smith said. “I think it was just guys up front getting off blocks and making plays.”

Taylor rushed for 105 yards and touchdown on 20 carries the week before against the Texans.

“We’ll get that cleaned up,” Steichen said. “I have full faith that we’ll get that cleaned up.”

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, missed two games earlier this season with an oblique muscle injury. He was sidelined by a shoulder injury for the last 12 games of his rookie year.

His running ability gives the Colts a vastly different look, but Steichen dismissed a question about whether the abrupt change in styles has disrupted the players.

“It’s like any position, right? You’ve got to roll with it,” Steichen said. “Next guy up.”

