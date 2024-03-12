Colts make Kenny Moore II NFL’s highest-paid nickel cornerback with $30 million deal, AP sources say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and cornerback Kenny Moore II have agreed to a three-year deal worth $30 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. The deal will make Moore the NFL’s highest-paid nickel cornerback. Moore entered the league as an undrafted rookie with New England in 2017. Since being claimed off waivers by Indy in September 2017, Moore has become a fixture in the defense. He’s made 84 starts over the past six seasons and was a 2021 Pro Bowl selection.

