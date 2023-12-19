Colts issue 3-game suspensions to two players for conduct detrimental to the team

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have suspended receiver-punt returner Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown for three games because of conduct detrimental to the team. Team officials did not elaborate on what specifically led to the suspensions. Both made their biggest impacts on special teams but will miss the rest of the regular season. Indy enters Week 16 in the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot. The Colts have missed the postseason each of the past two years. Indy promoted running back Tyler Goodson from the practice squad to the active roster.

