Colts hoping to find new franchise quarterback in NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shane Steichen understands his first draft as an NFL head coach could define his entire tenure. Finding the best young quarterback to build around could quickly turn things around for the Indianapolis Colts. Miss and the Colts could be searching for answers for years. With Indy holding the fourth overall pick and conventional wisdom suggesting Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will both be off the board after the first two selections April 27, the Colts may need to trade up one spot to No. 3 to get the next-best guy left on their draft board.

