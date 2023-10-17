Colts’ Grover Stewart suspended 6 games for violating league’s policy on performance-enhancers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL suspended Indianapolis Colts starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart six games without pay Tuesday for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers. He can return to the team’s active roster Dec. 4. The 314-pound Stewart has been a key part of Indy’s run defense for several years. He’s eighth on the team with 20 tackles, two for loss, while teaming with two-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner to give the Colts one of the NFL’s top interior defensive tandems.

