Colts GM sees different version of Anthony Richardson with his 2nd season about to begin

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard sees the changes in Anthony Richardson. He seems more comfortable with the playbook. He’s matured as a person and as a player. And, yes, even at his size and with his playing style, Richardson understands the necessity to better protect himself. Ballard also understands the second-year quarterback is far from a finished product. So he’s acknowledging there will be a learning curve to navigate the quest he believes Richardson can take the Colts.

