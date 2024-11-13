Colts give Anthony Richardson the starting QB job for game against Jets and rest of season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen says quarterback Anthony Richardson will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the New York Jets and it’s his job for the rest of this season. The move comes two weeks after Steichen benched Richardson in favor of 39-year-old Joe Flacco. But Flacco has struggled the last two weeks, committing six turnovers in two ugly losses. Steichen said he sat Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023, because he wanted to see Richardson working at a higher level behind the scenes. Steichen said he had seen progress on that front.

