Colts fan starts petition to stop Saturday’s coaching path

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — On the day Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday completed his second interview for next season’s job, one Indy fan started an online petition to stop Saturday’s candidacy. It received nearly 3,000 signatures by Thursday night. Saturday took over his former team in November despite having no coaching experience at the pro or college. He won his first game, then lost the final seven. Saturday is one of four known candidates getting second interviews. Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero went Thursday. Indy is expected to have a second round of interviews with several more candidates before making a hire.

