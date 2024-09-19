Colts defense hoping to get a reprieve as Caleb Williams and Bears struggling offense visit Indy

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has gotten off to a rough start. He’s averaging just 99.0 passing yards per game, has been sacked nine times and has yet to throw his first NFL touchdown pass. This week he’s traveling to Indianapolis, where he faces a struggling Colts defense that could give the No. 1 overall draft pick a chance to reset his rookie season. Indy, meanwhile, could use a reprieve, too. The Colts run defense has allowed 474 yards through two weeks and the offense has not topped the 20-minute mark in possession time yet this season.

