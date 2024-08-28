Colts counting on Richardson-Taylor pairing to help change the conversation with a playoff return

The Indianapolis Colts know all about the streaks. They’ve missed the playoffs each of the past three years. They haven’t won a division crown since 2014. And they haven’t won a season opener since 2013. This year, Indy wants to end those discussions. To do that, Indy needs second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson to stay healthy and become a more consistent passer. And they’re counting on Richardson and 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor forming one of the league’s most potent ground games, too. Defensively, the Colts are deep along the defensive line and are experienced in the front seven. But they’ll need a young, injury-prone secondary to grow up fast if they intend to return to the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.