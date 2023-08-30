Colts counting on QB Anthony Richardson to bring long-term stability, success to franchise

The Indianapolis Colts wanted long-term stability at quarterback. So they bet big on Anthony Richardson. The Sept. 10 season opener against Jacksonville will mark the seventh straight year Indy has a new opening day starter. And there are as many questions surrounding the former Florida star as the rest of the Colts. Running back Jonathan Taylor is mired in an ugly contract dispute as he continues rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery. The Colts made no key changes to an offensive line that struggled last season and defensively there are concerns about a consistent pass rush, a young secondary and Shaquille Leonard’s health.

