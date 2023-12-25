Colts continue uneven pursuit of playoff berth with one-sided loss to Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — After blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers last week to move into a tie for first place in the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts were feeling good about themselves as they tried to chase down a playoff spot in AFC. One week later, the Colts seemed at a loss for answers after a dispiriting 29-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “It is a week-to-week league. The wins don’t carry over and neither do the losses,” said Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.