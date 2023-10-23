Colts continue searching for solutions to the costly miscues in 39-38 loss to Cleveland

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen pointed the thumb at himself after the 39-38 loss to Cleveland. He accepted the blame for the play-calling when Indy was backed up, the gamble on a 60-yard field goal in the first half, even the sudden litany of turnovers that have derailed the Colts the last two weeks. And yet, he believes this loss can still help his team. What happens next will be determined by how the Colts respond to all the miscues — and the questionable penalties in the final 40 seconds that bailed out Cleveland twice.

