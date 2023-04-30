Colts chart new QB path with 1st-round pick Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts faced a crossroads in their approach to the quarterback position during this year’s NFL draft. The franchise has long been led by conventional pocket passers. But Indy moved in a new direction by selecting Anthony Richardson of Florida with the fourth overall pick. Owner Jim Irsay says he wanted a dynamic, mobile quarterback, and Richardson impressed with his physical gifts. Irsay says it’s important for Richardson to get plenty of playing time as a rookie and asked for fans to be patient.

