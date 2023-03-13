Colts bring back DL Tyquan Lewis with contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed oft-injured defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis to a one-year contract extension. Team officials made the announcement a little more than 48 hours before the official start of the new league year. The former Ohio State star has spent his entire NFL career with the Colts. He finished last season on injured reserve with a ruptured patellar tendon.

