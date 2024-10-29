Colts benching Anthony Richardson to start Joe Flacco at quarterback vs. Vikings, AP sources say

The Indianapolis Colts are benching Anthony Richardson to start Joe Flacco at quarterback on Sunday at Minnesota, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team had not announced the change.

Coach Shane Steichen said Monday he was “evaluating” whether Richardson would remain the starter — the first hint that a move might be coming for the 4-4 Colts.

Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, was 10 of 32 passing and got sacked five times in a 23-20 loss to Houston over the weekend. He also drew outside criticism for taking himself out of the game for a play because he said he was tired.

Flacco came in relief earlier this season and started the next two games when Richardson was out with a right hip injury. The 39-year-old completed 71 of 108 passes for 716 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception, and Indianapolis went 2-1.

The Colts are 2-3 in games Richardson has started and finished. The University of Florida product is 59 of 133 for 958 yards, four TDs and seven INTs.

Richardson joins Carolina’s Bryce Young as QBs drafted in the top five last year who were benched for performance-related reasons. Young started for the Panthers in their most recent game after journeyman Andy Dalton was involved in a car crash, and the 2023 top pick threw for 224 yards in a 28-24 loss to Denver.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.