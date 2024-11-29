Colts begin final 5-game stretch against Patriots with a chance to make a run at the playoffs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — After an up-and-down start to 2024, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson still has a chance to lead his team somewhere it hasn’t been been since 2020: the playoffs. Beginning with a trip north to face the 3-9 New England Patriots, Indianapolis’ remaining opponents have a combined 17-41 record. The only remaining opponent currently above .500 is Denver at 7-5. Win out and Indy will be at 10 wins with a puncher’s chance at the postseason. With the playoffs not on the horizon, improvement is the Patriots’ focus. That begins with limiting turnovers. New England has eight over the last four games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.