Colts are seeking solutions after first 2 opponents ran roughshod over their defense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis’ biggest offseason need was supposed to be beefing up a young secondary that struggled in 2023.

Instead, two weeks into the season, the run defense has been the most glaring problem.

The Colts’ first two opponents, Houston and Green Bay, each rushed for more than 200 yards, putting winless Indy already in a two-game deficit in the AFC South and last in the NFL with 237.0 yards rushing allowed per game entering Monday.

Clearly, the Colts need to find a quick solution with the Chicago Bears (1-1) coming to town for Week 3.

“We have to get in our meeting room on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and get it fixed. That is the bottom line,” coach Shane Steichen said after Sunday’s 16-10 loss. “We have the guys in that locker room to do it. I have no doubt about that. I am not going to lose any faith in that, we just have to get it fixed.”

It won’t be easy, especially with three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner hurting. He’s only missed one game since being acquired in 2020, being held out of a November game after going on the COVID-19 list.

Buckner’s streak could be in serious jeopardy this week. Despite playing through a back injury Sunday, he left the game and was carted to the locker room with what turned out to be a sprained ankle. He did not return.

And with last season’s sacks leader, Samson Ebukam, already out with a torn Achilles tendon that leaves two big holes on Indy’s defensive line.

Personnel may only be part of the problem.

Even with Buckner, the Colts allowed 100-yard rushers in consecutive weeks and Green Bay needed only two quarters to top 200 yards.

While the Colts’ halftime adjustments helped plug some of the holes, it’s unclear whether they will change anything over the last 15 games.

“You give up that, two weeks in a row, you come to a reality that’s a problem,” linebacker E.J. Speed said Monday when asked about the 474 yards rushing they’ve allowed this season. “I know that I accepted it, being a linebacker and teams running the ball on us and I know this week I’ll be doing everything in my power to stop the run.”

What’s working

Jonathan Taylor. On a day the Colts played so poorly in other facets, Taylor looked like the 2021 NFL rushing champ. While his league-high scoring streak ended at seven games, he accounted for nearly half of Indy’s 338 total yards with 103 rushing and 32 receiving.

What needs work

Ball security. Quarterback Anthony Richardson is now 2-4 as a starter and clearly needs more time to become the franchise quarterback Indy expects. Yes, he’s showed potential. But after fumbling twice and throwing three interceptions, one coming on the final heave of the game, Richardson must take care of the ball.

Stock up

Alec Pierce. The third-year receiver was one of Richardson’s favorite options for the second straight week. Pierce’s progress was under major scrutiny last season. This season he appears to have taken a big step forward. He leads the Colts with eight receptions, 181 yards and two TD catches through two games.

Stock down

WR Adonai Mitchell. The speedy rookie turned heads at training camp and during the preseason, increasing expectations. But he and Richardson are not yet in sync, resulting in Mitchell catching just two of his nine targets for 32 yards.

Injuries

Buckner was carted to the locker room during the game after his lower right leg got caught underneath him. But it may not have been as serious as originally feared. Steichen said Monday that Buckner has a sprained ankle. Rookie DE Laiatu Latu also did not return after injuring his hip Sunday. Starting safety Julian Blackmon missed the Green Bay game with a shoulder injury. Starting CB JuJu Brents (knee) went on injured reserve last week.

The Colts remain hopeful WR Josh Downs could return this week from an ankle injury that has kept him out since early August.

Key numbers

39:49 — That’s the total possession time for Indy through two weeks. It’s also 22 seconds less than the Green Bay Packers had Sunday. Finding a way to sustain drives and give the defense a breather certainly would help.

Next steps

The Colts return home for the next two games, against quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Colts hope to turn their season around, it’s imperative they start winning now.

