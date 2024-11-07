Colts are counting on QB Joe Flacco to snap 2-game losing streak when Bills come to town
Joe Flacco will make his second straight start for Indianapolis when the Buffalo Bills come to town Sunday, and they’re hoping the 39-year-old quarterback can end a two-game losing streak. Indy fought its way back into the playoff picture by winning four of five after starting the season 0-2. But the Colts have since lost two games and now face one of the league’s hottest teams. Buffalo has won four straight since losing back-to-back games. But the Bills are just 3-2 on the road this season.
