Colts are counting on QB Joe Flacco to snap 2-game losing streak when Bills come to town

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) dives for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene Puskar]

Joe Flacco will make his second straight start for Indianapolis when the Buffalo Bills come to town Sunday, and they’re hoping the 39-year-old quarterback can end a two-game losing streak. Indy fought its way back into the playoff picture by winning four of five after starting the season 0-2. But the Colts have since lost two games and now face one of the league’s hottest teams. Buffalo has won four straight since losing back-to-back games. But the Bills are just 3-2 on the road this season.

