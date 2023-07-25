Colts are content playing waiting game with Richardson’s progression at quarterback

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts want rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to play this season. They won’t rush him onto the field, though. One day after Richardson agreed to a four-year contract worth $34 million, he arrived at his first NFL training camp with big expectations — and a team initially content to play the waiting game. General manager Chris Ballard says new coach Shane Steichen and his staff will make the decision when Richardson is ready. Running back Jonathan Taylor also reported on time despite his complaints with contract negotiations and how he believes the league values the position.

