Colts’ Anthony Richardson surprises Speedway High School players with donation of football helmets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson learned one lesson about concussions the hard way last season when he sat out six quarters after taking an unnecessary shot at Houston. Now the 22-year-old Richardson wants to help a local high school football program do a better job avoiding head injuries. On Thursday, Richardson surprised the Speedway Sparkplugs by partnering with VICIS and Certor Sports to donate dozens of helmets to the school’s football program. Richardson spoke briefly to the athletes, then greeted the lines running three deep before posing for photos.

