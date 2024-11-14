Colts and Jets square off in a matchup of struggling teams with rapidly fading playoff hopes

The Indianapolis Colts have lost three straight and fallen one game behind Denver in the chase for the seventh and final AFC playoff spot. New York has dropped six of seven and is one game behind Indianapolis and Cincinnati. The game features a matchup of the NFL’s second-youngest starting QB in Anthony Richardson who is 22 against the oldest in Aaron Rodgers who turns 41 on Dec. 2. Richardson is back as the starter for the rest of the season after being benched for two games in favor of Joe Flacco.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.