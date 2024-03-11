Colts agree to 3-year, $70 million deal with Michael Pittman Jr., AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are closing in on a three-year, $70 million deal to keep receiver Michael Pittman Jr, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is being finalized. The deal includes $46 million in guarantees. The move comes one week after the Colts placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Pittman. The tag would have allowed Pittman to negotiate with other teams this week when free agency opens. This deal keeps Pittman on the Colts roster following the best season of his four-year career.

