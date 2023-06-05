Colts add Perriman in hopes of strengthening receiving group

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent Breshad Perriman in hopes he can strengthen their team’s receiving contingent. Perriman was a first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, No. 26 overall, but did not play as a rookie. He became a free agent in 2019 and has been with three teams over the past five seasons, including two stints with Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old Perriman has 145 receptions, 2,343 yards and 16 touchdown receptions in 80 games. Last season with Tampa Bay, he caught nine passes for 110 yards and one TD.

