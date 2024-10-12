Colton Joseph’s 239 yards of offense lead Old Dominion’s 21-14 win over Georgia State

ATLANTA (AP) — Colton Joseph accounted for 239 yards of offense and his 9-yard touchdown pass to Demariyon Houston to start the fourth quarter was enough to lift Old Dominion to a 21-14 win over Georgia State for the Monarchs’ first Sun Belt Conference win. Devin Roche scored from 4-yards out to put Old Dominion in front after a quarter but Georgia State got even on Christian Veilleux’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Ted Hurst early in the second.

