Colton Herta wins the pole at Detroit Grand Prix ahead of Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden

DETROIT (AP) — Colton Herta won the 12th pole of his IndyCar career on Saturday at the Detroit Grand Prix, finishing ahead of defending champion Alex Palou and Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden. Herta, who crashed last weekend in Indianapolis, finished only third in his first-round qualifying group, but he topped the Fast 12 and Fast Six rounds at the 1.6-mile track that winds around the Renaissance Center on downtown streets. Sunday’s race is the second on the streets of Detroit after years of racing on nearby Belle Isle.

