Colton Herta hopes to protect narrow points lead through IndyCar’s biggest month

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta comes to Indianapolis with big goals each May. This year, the stakes are even higher. The 24-year-old American finds himself atop the standings for the first time in his career and by the narrowest possible margin, one point, over two-time series champion Will Power. And the rest of the drivers aren’t separated by much, either. Two-time series champ Alex Palou is just three points back and six-time champ Scott Dixon trails Herta by seven points.

