Coltman and Grotheer win World Cup skeleton season openers at Pyeongchang

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Amelia Coltman of Britain has won the first women’s skeleton World Cup race of the season, with Janine Flock of Austria finishing second and Nicole Rocha Silveira of Brazil placing third. It was the first World Cup skeleton medals for both Coltman and Silveira. Flock got a top-three finish for the 47th time in her World Cup career. In the men’s race, reigning Olympic champion Christopher Grotheer of Germany prevailed in the season opener. British teammates Marcus Wyatt and Matt Weston were second and third, respectively.

