Colston Loveland’s 2 TD catches and 2-point conversion help Michigan beat Michigan State 24-17

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, center, watches his team play against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Juarez]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Colston Loveland caught two touchdown passes and a 2-point conversion, helping Michigan beat Michigan State 24-17. When the game ended, players threw punches and shoved each other in the middle of the field two years after a skirmish broke out in the tunnel between the rivals. The Wolverines ended a two-game losing streak and earned a much-needed win with a challenging schedule remaining in the regular season to earn a bowl bid. The Spartans gained 130 yards and had the ball for 13-plus minutes on their first two possessions, but led just 7-0.

