Colston Loveland’s 2 TD catches and 2-point conversion help Michigan beat Michigan State 24-17

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Colston Loveland caught two touchdown passes and a 2-point conversion, helping Michigan beat Michigan State 24-17. When the game ended, players threw punches and shoved each other in the middle of the field two years after a skirmish broke out in the tunnel between the rivals. The Wolverines ended a two-game losing streak and earned a much-needed win with a challenging schedule remaining in the regular season to earn a bowl bid. The Spartans gained 130 yards and had the ball for 13-plus minutes on their first two possessions, but led just 7-0.

