Colorado’s Shilo Sanders has surgery on arm, Deion Sanders says

DENVER (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders said in a social media post that his son Shilo Sanders had surgery after sustaining an arm injury in the team’s loss to Nebraska. Deion Sanders posted pictures of his son Monday, including one with Shilo Sanders’ arm in a cast as he recovered in a hospital bed. Shilo Sanders appeared to hurt his arm in the first quarter Saturday while making a tackle on Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell in a 28-10 loss to the Cornhuskers. Sanders went to the locker room and didn’t return to play. There’s no timetable for a return. The school doesn’t typically announce injuries.

