Colorado’s Shilo Sanders eager to bounce back at Arizona after being called out by his coach/father

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado free safety Shilo Sanders got called out by his coach/father for some shaky tackling. It’s just the honest truth he needed to hear from his dad, Deion Sanders. He’s taken it to heart. In his return from a broken forearm, Shilo Sanders had what he labeled the worst game of his life in Colorado’s 31-28 loss to No. 17 Kansas State over the weekend. He and the defense saw Wildcats tailback DJ Giddens gallop for 182 yards rushing, along with Jayce Brown catching a go-ahead 50-yard touchdown with 2:14 remaining. Sanders says “I can’t be going out there, not being on my game.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.