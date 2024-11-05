Colorado uses balanced attack, depth to subdue Eastern Washington 76-56

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Reserves Sebastian Rancik scored 13 points and Trevor Baskin scored 12 points and Colorado took control after halftime and beat Eastern Washington 76-56 in a season opener for both teams. Javon Ruffin added 12 points for Colorado and Andrej Jakimovski 11. Nic McClain scored 16 points for the Eagles and Vice Zanki scored 12 shooting 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Colorado turned the momentum in the second half and in an eight-minute span outscored the Eagles 23-5. Trevor Baskin’s layup with 5:55 remaining gave Colorado its first double-digit lead at 58-47.

